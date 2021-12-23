Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Kraton worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kraton by 141.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 295,175 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 81.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraton by 75.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

