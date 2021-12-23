Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Krispy Kreme in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

