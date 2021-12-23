Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.70. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1,131 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $534,961. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,465,000 after buying an additional 110,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 165,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

