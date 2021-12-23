Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $691.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.