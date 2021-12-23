Lars Henrik Thunell Purchases 100,000 Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Stock

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Director Lars Henrik Thunell purchased 100,000 shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EUSGU stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.42.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSGU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.