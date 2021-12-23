Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

