Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 353,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $159.70.

