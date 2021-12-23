Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LGRVF stock remained flat at $$107.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 583. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16. Legrand has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

