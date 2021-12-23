Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 866,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

