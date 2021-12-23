LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76. LGI Homes reported earnings of $5.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

LGIH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.16. 499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.00. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.