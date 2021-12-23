LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group’s year-over-year fall in the bottom line in third-quarter 2021 remains a woe. Gross margin contraction is concerning. A highly competitive home healthcare market does not bode well. Yet, LHC Group continued to gain from home health and hospice admissions during the quarter, which witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group’s pipeline of potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth opportunities remain robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. The company’s broad array of services is also promising. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A solid solvency position is an added plus. LHC Group’s quarterly earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate whereas revenues were better than expected. The company has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.82.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

