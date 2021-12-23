Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.16

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $8.62. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 148,860 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

