Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $154.65 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.