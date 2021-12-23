Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $310.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGND. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $156.47 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

