Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.14. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 35,730 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

