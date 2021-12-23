Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,195 shares.The stock last traded at $40.20 and had previously closed at $38.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

