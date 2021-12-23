Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Down to $8.92

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.47. Lilium shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,874 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

