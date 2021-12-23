Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $1,676.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.88 or 0.99588505 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 185% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,214,325 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

