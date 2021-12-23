Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBLCF. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

