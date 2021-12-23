Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

