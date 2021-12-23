Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,236. The stock has a market cap of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

