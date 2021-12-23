Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Reaches $10.73 on Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00022001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $37.66 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

