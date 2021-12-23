Marc Ferrentino Sells 11,406 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Yext by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.