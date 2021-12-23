Marc Ferrentino Sells 11,406 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
