Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,218.17. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,241.41.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

