Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. 1,309,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,592. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

