Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 790 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up 2.0% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.86. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,132. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

