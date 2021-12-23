Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 533.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $85.27.

