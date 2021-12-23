Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 4,830 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 4.55% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 8,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.