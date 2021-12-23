Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $13.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,908,886. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

