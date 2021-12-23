Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $5.94 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

SOXX stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,066. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $551.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

