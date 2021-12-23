Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 17,216 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

