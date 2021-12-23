Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

