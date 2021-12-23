Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $995,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 146.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 134,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.87.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

