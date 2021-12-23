Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 18,002 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $48,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $21,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

NYSE EAT opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.