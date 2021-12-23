Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $833,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ArcBest by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $107.97 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

