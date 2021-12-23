Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 7.8%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 37,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,360,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

