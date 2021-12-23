Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 4.8%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $206.59 and last traded at $206.59. Approximately 559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.04.

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Medifast by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

