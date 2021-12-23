Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.64 and traded as high as C$14.27. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 5,781 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a market cap of C$466.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

