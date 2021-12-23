Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

