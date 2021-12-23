Metronome Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00009995 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $62.87 million and approximately $46,896.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.73 or 0.08040970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.52 or 0.99344018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,678,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,506,004 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

