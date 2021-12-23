MGIC Investment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical volume of 924 call options.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

