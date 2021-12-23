Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 150,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

