Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.41. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

