Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.1% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.6% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

