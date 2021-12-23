Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54.14 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Mina has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $54.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00007186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 329,169,328 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

