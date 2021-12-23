Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.44

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.44 and last traded at 1.47, with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.70.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $54,112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

