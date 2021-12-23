MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $10.38. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 2,895 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in MINISO Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

