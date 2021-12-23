Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average of $247.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

