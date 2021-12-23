Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.98 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $268.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $641.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.