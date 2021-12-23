Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.